Murray did not log any field-goal attempts and made his sole extra-point try in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Murray didn't have much of a chance to prove he's an upgrade over the recently jettisoned Nick Folk in his debut, with the team's sizable second-half deficit having a major part to play. The Bucs eschewed extra-point attempts in favor of two-point conversion tries after each of their last four touchdowns, only one of which was successful. Murray will hope for more opportunities -- and may well get them -- when Tampa tangles with a stingy Bills defense on the road Week 7, potentially with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm in place of Jameis Winston (shoulder).

