Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Misses extra point in finale
Murray converted his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards and was successful on two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
Murray finished off the season in solid fashion, and despite a handful of late-season hiccups, he essentially solved the Buccaneers' kicking woes once he debuted in Week 6. The four-year pro finished 19-for-23 (82.6 percent) on field goals, coming just shy of the 83.3 percent figure he'd posted in his first Tampa stint back in 2014. Murray only missed one field goal under 49 yards, but nailed just 40 percent of his five tries from 50 and beyond. His missed PAT in Week 17 was his first of the season, so he did bring a considerable degree of stability to the position. Heading into the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent, Murray seems like a sure bet to be tendered a qualifying offer and open 2018 training camp as the presumed starter.
