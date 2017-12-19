Murray missed a would-be game-tying 54-yard field goal, his only attempt, and was good on all three extra-point tries in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

Murray picked a particularly inopportune time for one of his rare misfires, as he was wide right on his kick as time expired. Naturally, the distance hardly made the attempt a can't-miss proposition, and given Murray's overall body of work this season, he's certainly earned some slack. Despite the miss Monday, Murray is still actually 50 percent (2-for-4) from 50 yards and beyond, and he's been near-automatic from 49 yards and under. Factoring in his three made point-after attempts Monday, he's now amassed 60 points over 10 games.