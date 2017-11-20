Murray drilled field goals of 30, 30 and 35 yards and converted all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins. He misfired wide right on a 42-yard try in the second quarter.

Murray was near perfect once again, and he came through when it mattered most by drilling a game-winning 35-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. The 26-year-old has been a stabilizing force at a previously volatile position for the Buccaneers, converting 83.3 percent (10-for-12) of his field goals and all eight extra-point tries. He remains a solid mid-tier kicking option, with the inconsistent nature of the Tampa offense the one hindrance to a potentially higher fantasy upside.