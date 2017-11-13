Murray successfully converted field-goal attempts of 29, 49 and 37 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets. He did not have any extra-point attempts.

Murray's performance in the single-digit win perfectly crystallizes his value to the Buccaneers' struggling offense. With touchdowns particularly hard to come by over the last three games, Murray has become a valuable source of scoring, and his contributions Sunday were pivotal to the victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick was unable to get Tampa into the end zone until the latter half of the fourth quarter, but he did enough to generate a trio of successful drives earlier in the contest. Murray was able to cap off each of those marches with points, allowing the Bucs to build a 9-3 lead prior to them finally hitting paydirt. While the team's offense is a bit on the lackluster side with Fitzpatrick behind center, Murray still retains fantasy value due to his accuracy and long-distance leg.