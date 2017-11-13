Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect in Week 10 win
Murray successfully converted field-goal attempts of 29, 49 and 37 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets. He did not have any extra-point attempts.
Murray's performance in the single-digit win perfectly crystallizes his value to the Buccaneers' struggling offense. With touchdowns particularly hard to come by over the last three games, Murray has become a valuable source of scoring, and his contributions Sunday were pivotal to the victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick was unable to get Tampa into the end zone until the latter half of the fourth quarter, but he did enough to generate a trio of successful drives earlier in the contest. Murray was able to cap off each of those marches with points, allowing the Bucs to build a 9-3 lead prior to them finally hitting paydirt. While the team's offense is a bit on the lackluster side with Fitzpatrick behind center, Murray still retains fantasy value due to his accuracy and long-distance leg.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Another successful 50-yard kick•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Good on lone kick in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect on five kicks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Makes lone extra-point attempt•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Agrees to deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Patrick Murray: Parts way with Saints•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...