Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect on five kicks in loss
Murray drilled field-goal attempts of 50 and 25 yards and was perfect on three extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
After not getting an opportunity to for any field-goal attempts in his Week 6 debut, Murray was put to the test early Sunday when he was asked to convert a 50-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter. The 26-year-old was true from that distance and 25 yards later in the period, a welcome sight for a Buccaneers team that's endured its share of poor performance at the position. He also continued to demonstrate his proficiency from long range with his first kick, as it pushed his career tally from 50 yards and beyond to an impressive 6-for-8. Murray should continue seeing plenty of scoring opportunities courtesy of a Tampa offense that has moved the ball well the majority of the season.
