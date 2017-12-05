Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect on four kicks in loss
Murray converted field-goal attempts of 36 and 30 yards and was also successful on both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
Murray continues to be a near-automatic source points each time he puts his leg to the ball, as Sunday's production brought his field-goal accuracy rate to 87.5 percent (14-for-16) and kept him perfect on extra points. The Fordham product now has eight points in back-to-back weeks and 54 on the season despite not having joined the Buccaneers until Week 6.
