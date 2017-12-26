Murray converted field-goal attempts of 31, 41, 21 and 26 yards, missed a 51-yard try and was good on his sole extra point in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

Murray missed a field-goal attempt of greater than 50 yards for the second consecutive week, but he was unsurprisingly automatic from 41 yards and under on his other four tries. The 26-year-old's 13-point haul was his best of the season, and he'll look to finish off a strong campaign with another prolific outing versus the Saints in Week 17.