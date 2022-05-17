O'Connor (knee) participated in the Buccaneers' offseason practice Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor led the Buccaneers in special-teams snaps last year despite missing the final five games of Tampa Bay's season due to a PCL injury. He re-signed with the Buccaneers this offseason, and his participation at practice suggests the knee issue shouldn't be a problem heading into the 2022 season.
