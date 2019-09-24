O'Connor was signed from Tampa Bay's practice squad Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The signing of O'Connor comes after the Buccaneers placed Blaine Gabbert (shoulder) on injured reserve and needed to sign someone to take his spot on the roster. O'Connor, a 2017 seventh-round pick, has not played since his rookie season.

