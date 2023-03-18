O'Connor agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

O'Connor will now return to the Buccaneers, where he's spent the entirety five year career. While the 2017 seventh-round pick may not have seen a lot of playing time on defense, he's been a key special teams contributor throughout his career, and will likely have a similar role for the upcoming season.