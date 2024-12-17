Durham did not draw a target across 30 snaps in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Durham's snap count was his second highest of the season, but he went without a single pass from Baker Mayfield for the third straight game. The second-year tight end remains a complete non-factor on offense despite serving as Cade Otton's direct backup.
