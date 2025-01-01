Durham missed Wednesday's practice with a quadriceps injury.
Durham filled in the past two weeks for Cade Otton, who also missed practice Wednesday and thus appears in danger of missing a third straight game with a knee injury. Devin Culp (ribs) took some of the snaps from Durham in Sunday's blowout of the Panthers, catching three passes for 52 yards but apparently suffering a rib injury along the way. Practice reports Thursday and Friday should provide more clarity on Tampa Bay's TE room for a crucial Week 18 matchup with the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: First career TD in win•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Again set for expanded role•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Five catches in expanded role•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: May have bigger role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Blanked again in Week 15 win•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Remains non-factor in win•