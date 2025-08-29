Durham could see more pass-catching opportunities than usual to open the 2025 season due to Cade Otton potentially being sidelined with a leg injury, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

While more clarity on a potential return timeline for Otton is expected during the official Week 1 practice week next week, Dix reports the Buccaneers are planning on taking a committee approach at the position if he is indeed forced to miss any regular-season action. That would afford Durham more targets, a scenario that also played out in Weeks 16-18 last season when Otton was sidelined due to a knee injury. Durham secured nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets in that span while sharing pass-catching responsibilities at the position with then-rookie Devin Culp, and that arrangement could well be replicated in the event of any Otton absences early this season.