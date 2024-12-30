Durham brought in two of three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The second-year tight end once again filled a lead role with Cade Otton (knee) sidelined and got in on the fun of Baker Mayfield's five-touchdown day. Durham secured a five-yard scoring grab with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter for his first NFL touchdown, and his yardage total served as a new career high. Durham will reprise his role in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Saints if Otton remains sidelined.
