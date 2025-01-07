Durham brought in both targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Durham drew another start for Cade Otton (knee) and played on a robust 54 snaps (81 percent) in the close, playoff-clinching win. The second-year pro also recorded his second career touchdown on a six-yard pass early in the third quarter, which narrowed what had been a 16-6 halftime deficit. Durham has done a solid job over the last three games in Otton's stead, but the latter's ability to practice in limited fashion on two occasions during Week 18 prep could be a sign he'll be ready to return for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Commanders.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Cleared, could start again•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Bothered by quad injury•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: First career TD in win•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Again set for expanded role•
-
Buccaneers' Payne Durham: Five catches in expanded role•