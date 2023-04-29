The Buccaneers selected Durham in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

Durham (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) lacks speed (4.87-second 40), but the Purdue product was a surprisingly productive pass catcher for a tight end who would normally profile as more of a blocker. While Durham is probably too slow to threaten the seam, the fact that he caught 101 passes over the last two years seems to indicate that he has some ability as a pass catcher, if only underneath. Unfortunately for Durham's fantasy prospects, he's unlikely to prove as good of a pass catcher at any point as incumbent starter Cade Otton.