Durham (quadricep) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Durham and fellow tight end Cade Otton (knee) have followed the same pattern of practice activity to begin Week 18, with both following up absences Wednesday with limited sessions Thursday. Otton has missed the Buccaneers' past two games, but if he can maintain limited activity or upgrade to full participation Friday, he could have a good chance at making it back for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Saints. If both Otton and Durham are cleared to play, Durham would likely fade back into a secondary role at tight end after playing more than three quarters of the offensive snaps in both of the past two contests while producing a 7-65-1 receiving line on 10 targets.