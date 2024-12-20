Durham could have an expanded role Sunday in Dallas with Cade Otton (knee) listed as doubtful for that contest, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

More snaps for Durham may not result in an expanded role in the passing game, as he's earned just two targets in 13 games this season. Position mates Ko Kieft and Devin Culp, a rookie seventh-round pick, haven't been targeted at all, though, so Durham at least should be an option for QB Baker Mayfield considering the workload he likely will be taking on. In 26 appearances as a pro to date, Durham has a 7-92-0 line on nine targets, which is good for a 77.8 percent catch rate and 10.2 YPT.