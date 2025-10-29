Buccaneers' Payne Durham: No catches through eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durham went without a target while playing 32 of the Buccaneers' 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Saints.
Durham logged 101 receptions over his final two collegiate seasons at Purdue, but he's seen sparse involvement in the passing game since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2023. Though he's played at least 20 percent of the snaps in every game this season while working as the No. 2 tight end behind Cade Otton, Durham has run just 19 routes while drawing one uncaught target.
