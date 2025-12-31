Durham went without a target while taking the field for nine of the Buccaneers' 67 offensive plays in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Durham has suited up for all 16 of the Buccaneers' games to date but continues to remain an afterthought in the passing game as Tampa Bay's No. 2 tight end behind Cade Otton. He's drawn just three targets on 43 routes across his 333 offensive snaps on the season, totaling one catch for 11 yards.