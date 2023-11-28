Durham brought in his only target for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The rookie tight end was a healthy scratch for the first four game of his career before recording one catch for eight yards on three targets over his first five games with active status. However, after posting a 2-13 line on a pair of targets in Week 11 against the 49rs, Durham was able to get back on the stat sheet again Sunday while logging 12 snaps for the second straight contest. Despite the very modest surge in production, Durham remains a distant No. 2 pass-catching option at tight end behind Cade Otton.