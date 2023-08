Durham brought in his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Durham got a long look for a second straight game, leading all Buccaneers tight ends with 24 snaps. The rookie fifth-round pick recorded only three receptions for 11 yards on four targets through three preseason games, and it could come down to him and Dominique Dafney for a potential No. 4 tight spot on the final roster.