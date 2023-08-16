Durham brought in one of two targets for three yards while logging 24 snaps from scrimmage and another 10 on special teams in the Buccaneers' preseason-opening loss to the Steelers on Friday.

It was a solid workload for the rookie fifth-round pick, who led all Buccaneers' tight ends in both snaps from scrimmage and on special teams. Durham compiled 101 receptions in his last two college seasons alone, and with second-year pro Ko Kieft a classic blocking tight end, the former's primary competition for playing time -- and perhaps even a roster spot -- appears to be journeyman David Wells.