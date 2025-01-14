Durham, who did not log any targets across 15 snaps in Sunday night's 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders, finished the 2024 regular season with 11 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns across 16 games.

Durham saw a significant increase in opportunity on offense during his second season, logging 417 plays from scrimmage after playing only 125 as a rookie in 2023. However, the Purdue product was likely on his way to potentially falling short of his meager 5-58 receiving line of a season prior before top tight end Cade Otton suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the final three games of the regular season. That opened the door for Durham to serve as the No. 1 tight end from Weeks 16-18, during which he generated a 9-81-2 line on 12 targets despite position mate Devin Culp also showing some promise during that span and absorbing some targets in his own right. Nevertheless, Durham garnered active status over Culp for Sunday night's postseason game, although with Otton back in action, that didn't lead to any production. Durham will be heading into the penultimate year of his rookie deal in 2025 and profiles as the likely No. 2 option at the position again.