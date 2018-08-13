Barber has an early edge for the starting job over Ronald Jones, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports. "Peyton is our starter," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Monday. "We're definitely going to use Ronald Jones and take advantage of what he's going to do. We do have the two veteran backs behind him. Again, we've got three more preseason games. Let's just let it sort out a little more."

Both running backs found the end zone in Thursday's preseason opener at Miami, but Jones was held to nine yards on eight carries while Barber gained 21 yards on four totes. In addition to his comments about Barber being viewed as the starter, Koetter used Monday's talk with the media to stress the importance of using multiple running backs. The competition for carries will continue throughout the preseason and potentially into the regular season, while Charles Sims, Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson are all competing for work on passing downs. The likelihood of a three-man committee is discouraging for prospective fantasy owners, but it's probably only a matter of time before either Barber or Jones emerges as the leader of the pack.