Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Ahead of Jones so far
Barber has an early edge for the starting job over Ronald Jones, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports. "Peyton is our starter," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Monday. "We're definitely going to use Ronald Jones and take advantage of what he's going to do. We do have the two veteran backs behind him. Again, we've got three more preseason games. Let's just let it sort out a little more."
Both running backs found the end zone in Thursday's preseason opener at Miami, but Jones was held to nine yards on eight carries while Barber gained 21 yards on four totes. In addition to his comments about Barber being viewed as the starter, Koetter used Monday's talk with the media to stress the importance of using multiple running backs. The competition for carries will continue throughout the preseason and potentially into the regular season, while Charles Sims, Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson are all competing for work on passing downs. The likelihood of a three-man committee is discouraging for prospective fantasy owners, but it's probably only a matter of time before either Barber or Jones emerges as the leader of the pack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid in exhibition debut•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Checks into camp slimmer•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Still expected to have sizable role in '18•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Faces stiff competition from second-rounder•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Viewed as starter for now•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Signs one-year deal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...