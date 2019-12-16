Barber rushed 10 times for 17 yards and brought in both his targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Barber saw one fewer carry than backfield mate Ronald Jones, as their fantasy-averse time split in the ground game continued. The fourth-year back did have a modest role in the passing game again, giving him back-to-back multi-catch efforts for the first time all season. Given the Buccaneers' pass-heavy tendencies and the offensive line's inability to consistently open up holes for any of the team's backs, Barber remains a middling option heading into a Week 16 battle against the Texans.