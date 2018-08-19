Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Another solid effort in win
Barber rushed six times for 32 yards and secured his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, reports emerged that Barber was viewed as the leader in the clubhouse for the No. 1 running back job to open the season over second-round pick Ronald Jones II. Saturday's results seemed to lend further credence to that notion, as Barber once again outpaced his rookie competition by a notable margin. The third-year pro led the Bucs' backs in both carries and yards and displayed some of his newfound quickness with an 18-yard rumble on the second play of Tampa's second possession. Barber will look to put an even more definitive stamp on his status in what will likely be extended action during next Friday night's "dress rehearsal" game against the Lions.
