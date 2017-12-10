Barber is expected to settle back into a reserve role Sunday against the Lions with Doug Martin in line to start the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Martin was in the concussion protocol and ultimately held out of the Buccaneers' Week 13 loss to the Packers, Barber took over lead-back duties and delivered an excellent outing, amassing 102 yards on the ground and snagging four passes for 41 yards. That performance shouldn't result in him falling out of head coach Dirk Koetter's game plan entirely in Week 14, though Barber's path to touches is certainly less clear with Martin back in the fold. If Martin, who has been under four yards per carry in six of his last seven appearances, struggles to move the chains early in Sunday's game, however, it wouldn't be surprising if Koetter leans heavily on Barber as the contest unfolds.