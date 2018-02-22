Barber is one of the incumbent options to replace the recently released Doug Martin as the Buccaneers' lead back, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year back is technically an exclusive-rights free agent but fully expected to be wearing a Bucs uniform in 2018. The former Auburn Tiger posted new career bests across the stat sheet in his second season while serving as the top backfield option for the final five games of the campaign. Barber often proved adept at finding space where Martin failed to do so, and he demonstrated the power and efficiency befitting of a lead back by averaging between 4.1 and 4.8 yards per carry in five of the seven games in which he logged double-digit totes. Having incurred low mileage over his first pair of pro seasons, Barber will be poised to challenge for the role of No. 1 back alongside fellow incumbent Jacquizz Rodgers and potential free-agent/rookie additions.