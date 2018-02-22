Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Candidate to replace released Martin
Barber is one of the incumbent options to replace the recently released Doug Martin as the Buccaneers' lead back, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year back is technically an exclusive-rights free agent but fully expected to be wearing a Bucs uniform in 2018. The former Auburn Tiger posted new career bests across the stat sheet in his second season while serving as the top backfield option for the final five games of the campaign. Barber often proved adept at finding space where Martin failed to do so, and he demonstrated the power and efficiency befitting of a lead back by averaging between 4.1 and 4.8 yards per carry in five of the seven games in which he logged double-digit totes. Having incurred low mileage over his first pair of pro seasons, Barber will be poised to challenge for the role of No. 1 back alongside fellow incumbent Jacquizz Rodgers and potential free-agent/rookie additions.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Finds end zone again in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Contributes 55 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Logs 16 touches in start•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Starting Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Slated to start Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Exact Week 15 role unclear•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...