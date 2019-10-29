Barber rushed 10 times for 20 yards and brought in one of three targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Barber's final line underscores how poorly the team's running game performed overall in the Week 8 loss. The Buccaneers' co-lead back saw only one fewer carry than backfield mate Ronald Jones, so the team's timeshare remains in place, much to the chagrin of each player's fantasy managers. Barber will look for better production against the Seahawks in a Week 9 battle.