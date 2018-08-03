Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Checks into camp slimmer
Barber, who played as high as 238 pounds last season, checked into camp at 225 pounds and has been noticeably quicker, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I felt that was one thing I needed to mature on was really taking my weight serious," he said. "It wasn't a lot harder than the past couple of years, but I worked out differently."
The third-year back walked into camp as the No. 1 running back, although the presence of second-round pick Ronald Jones II looms large behind him on the depth chart. Barber relays that he was particularly careful about his diet this past offseason and also made it a point to get his running in at the hottest times of the day, leading to the weight loss. The former Auburn Tiger, who's worked his way up the depth chart after making the Bucs as an undrafted rookie in 2016, looks likely to see a fairly even timeshare in the backfield with Jones to open the season.
