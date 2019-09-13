Barber rushed 23 times for 82 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Just four days after Barber logged only eight carries in a season-opening loss to the 49ers, he significantly outpaced backfield mate Ronald Jones on Thursday. Coach Bruce Arians had made it clear Barber would open the game and he'd ultimately stick with whatever back had the hot hand, and Barber forced the issue with a gutsy display of power running that was highlighted by his 16-yard scoring scamper up the gut in the third quarter. Barber was also taken down for a safety by Luke Kuechly early in the fourth period, but he subsequently logged seven carries for 29 yards during a critical 11-play, 53-yard drive which culminated in a Matt Gay 32-yard field goal that extended the Buccaneers' lead to 20-14 with 2:26 remaining. Barber's performance only served to strengthen his grip on the starting job, so he should once again as the lead back when Tampa faces the Giants in a Week 3 home matchup a week from Sunday.