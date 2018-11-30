Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared for Carolina game
Barber (ankle/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barber sandwiched full practices Wednesday and Friday around a limited session Thursday. His availability never seemed to be in question, but there is some cause for concern regarding his future workload after coach Dirk Koetter said fellow running back Ronald Jones will be active this week. The rookie second-round pick poached a bit of work from Barber in Weeks 4-8 before a hamstring injury knocked him out of the lineup. It may not happen this weekend, but the Bucs probably want to get a better look at the 21-year-old at some point in December.
