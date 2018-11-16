Barber (ankle/shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

With Ronald Jones (hamstring) out for at least one more week, Barber doesn't have much competition for carries against a Giants defense ranked 19th in yards allowed per carry (4.4) and 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (122.6). Of course, we've already seen Barber faceplant in some favorable matchups, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and one catch per game in a pass-heavy offense.