Barber (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have any designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barber should be fine to handle his typical workload after managing a limited practice Thursday and a full session Friday. There's still reason to worry about Ronald Jones taking more carries as the season moves along, given that Barber is averaging just 3.5 yards per tote and has yet to score a rushing touchdown. Of course, Jones hasn't provided much cause for optimism with just 45 yards on 17 carries (2.6 average).