Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Compiles 40 total yards in Week 9 loss
Barber rushed 11 times for 31 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
As has been the case in most games this season, the Bucs were forced to abandon the running game due to the fact they were facing a sizable deficit. That led to Barber's fifth game with under 40 rushing yards this season, as well as a decline of eight carries from his Week 8 total against the Bengals. Barber has naturally had a difficult time getting into any sort of rhythm with his inconsistent week-to-week usage, something he'll hope to work towards rectifying against the Redskins in Week 10.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited on initial injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid performance in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Lined up for starting role•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared to face Bengals•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Expected to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...