Barber rushed 11 times for 31 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

As has been the case in most games this season, the Bucs were forced to abandon the running game due to the fact they were facing a sizable deficit. That led to Barber's fifth game with under 40 rushing yards this season, as well as a decline of eight carries from his Week 8 total against the Bengals. Barber has naturally had a difficult time getting into any sort of rhythm with his inconsistent week-to-week usage, something he'll hope to work towards rectifying against the Redskins in Week 10.