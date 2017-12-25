Barber rushed 13 times for 51 yards and brought in both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

Barber once again helmed the Buccaneers' backfield, despite the fact that Doug Martin was back in uniform after being made a healthy scratch in Week 15. The second-year running back ran with his trademark decisiveness, but Tampa was in catch-up mode in the second half, capping his opportunities overall. Given the disparity of performance between Barber and Martin, the former appears headed for another starting assignment in the regular-season finale versus the Saints next Sunday.