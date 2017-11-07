Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter suggested that Barber, who logged a season-high 11 carries for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints, could see an expanded role Week 10 against the Jets, Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports. "Yeah, we are going to consider everything,'" Koetter said Monday, when asked if Barber was in store for an increased workload. "Peyton did do a good job of breaking tackles and running after first contact [on Sunday]."

Starting running back Doug Martin had an impressive showing in his season debut Week 5 against the Patriots (13 carries, 74 yards and a touchdown), but he's struggled mightily ever since, averaging just 3.0 yards per tote in 60 carries the past four contests. Koetter limited Martin to just 18 snaps in Week 9 with the back gaining just seven yards on eight handoffs, affording Barber a longer look. While his efficiency wasn't outstanding, Barber still bested Martin's production while playing behind the same shaky offensive line. It's unlikely that Barber will start over Martin in Week 10, but if Martin again struggles to generate yardage on the ground early on, look for Koetter to lean on Barber in an effort to spark the offense.