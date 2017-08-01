Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Could see increased role early in season
Barber could see extra work during the first three games of the regular season while Doug Martin finishes serving his suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
First, Barber must overcome the uphill battle that earning a roster spot at running back figures to be, although Martin's absence for the first three games -- and the fact that only Russell Hansbrough and Blake Sims are currently behind him -- naturally bumps up his chances. The 22-year-old flashed on a couple of occasions in the passing game during Sunday's practice and has also drawn praise from head coach Dirk Koetter for his work ethic and power running, but his protection on third down is still a work in progress. Barber's fate likely hinges on his performance in preseason games, with the fact that he was able to prove his mettle in multiple games during the 2016 regular season also a point in his favor.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Productive in rookie campaign•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Rushes for 19 yards in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: In line to serve as primary backup in Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Could see increased workload in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Totals six yards rushing in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Modest contributions in Week 12 win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....