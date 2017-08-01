Barber could see extra work during the first three games of the regular season while Doug Martin finishes serving his suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

First, Barber must overcome the uphill battle that earning a roster spot at running back figures to be, although Martin's absence for the first three games -- and the fact that only Russell Hansbrough and Blake Sims are currently behind him -- naturally bumps up his chances. The 22-year-old flashed on a couple of occasions in the passing game during Sunday's practice and has also drawn praise from head coach Dirk Koetter for his work ethic and power running, but his protection on third down is still a work in progress. Barber's fate likely hinges on his performance in preseason games, with the fact that he was able to prove his mettle in multiple games during the 2016 regular season also a point in his favor.