With Doug Martin (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Barber could step into a more sizable role, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports.

Though Barber secured his first two touchdowns of the season in the Week 12 loss to the Falcons, he managed a meager seven yards on five carries, a level of efficiency that wouldn't seem to merit a longer look. Barber's season-long mark of 2.9 yards per carry isn't much more impressive, but his youth -- he's 23 years old -- may work in his favor, as he would seemingly have more untapped upside for the 4-7 Buccaneers to try and mine than the 27-year-old Jacquizz Rodgers. Charles Sims will be locked into the pass-catching role out of the backfield in Week 13, leaving any work that Barber or Rodgers receive likely to come on running downs.