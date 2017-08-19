Barber is not taking part in Saturday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

No particular reason has been given at this time for Barber's lack of participation during Saturday's practice. That said, there's no indication that he's suffered a serious injury. He put together a solid effort during Thursday's matchup against the Jaguars, rushing for 42 yards on nine carries, making a case for a roster spot.