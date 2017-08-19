Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Doesn't practice Saturday
Barber is not taking part in Saturday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
No particular reason has been given at this time for Barber's lack of participation during Saturday's practice. That said, there's no indication that he's suffered a serious injury. He put together a solid effort during Thursday's matchup against the Jaguars, rushing for 42 yards on nine carries, making a case for a roster spot.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Paces Bucs backs in yards Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Out-touches all Bucs backs in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Could see plenty of action Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Flashes in Saturday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Could see increased role early in season•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Productive in rookie campaign•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...