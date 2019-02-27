Coach Bruce Arians praised Barber when addressing the media at Wednesday's NFL Scouting Combine, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Barber has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry over the last two seasons, but he finally showed some elusiveness in 2018 by popping off four runs of 20-plus yards after logging just two such carries in his previous 31 games. While he's still a work in progress as a runner on many levels, Arians seems to place more value on Barber's improvement to that rather than the tailback's overall inefficiency. With that said, Arians will also have 2018 second-rounder Ronald Jones to utilize in the backfield. It's also possible the team could add a running back in free agency or the draft, so Arians' comments are by no means any sort of confirmation of Barber's role in 2019.