Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Drawing praise from new HC
Barber drew praise from head coach Bruce Arians at Wednesday's NFL Scouting Combine, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Barber has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry over the last two seasons, but he finally showed some elusiveness in 2019 by popping off four runs of 20-plus yards after logging just two such carries in his previous 31 games. While he's still a work in progress as a runner on many levels, it seems Arians places more value on Barber's to-date improvement than the tailback's historical inefficiency. With that said, Arians will also have 2018 second-rounder Ronald Jones II to utilize in the backfield -- and it's possible the team could add a running back in free agency or the draft -- so Arians' comments are by no means any sort of confirmation of Barber's role in 2019.
