Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Eclipses century mark on ground in loss
Barber rushed 23 times for 102 yards and brought in all four of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
Announced as the lead back shortly before kickoff, Barber made the most of Doug Martin's absence with a concussion. The second-year back posted the first 100-yard rushing effort of his career and also led the Bucs in receptions and receiving yards. Barber's performance validated head coach Dirk Koetter's decision, and he looked considerably more adept than Martin has at finding running lanes to hit. Given his performance Sunday, it's fair to at least contemplate a much more equal division of labor even when Martin returns, particularly considering the Buccaneers' lack of postseason aspirations.
