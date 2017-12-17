Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Exact Week 15 role unclear
The Buccaneers do not plan on naming a clear-cut starter between Barber and Doug Martin for Monday night's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Barber was impressive for a second consecutive game in Week 14 against the Lions, taking the reins of the Buccaneers' backfield in the second half and finishing with 58 yards on 12 carries. That tally came on the heels of a career-best 23-carry, 102-yard effort in Week 13, a contest in which Barber served as the clear-cut lead back when Martin was out with a concussion. With Tampa playing out the string at 4-9, head coach Dirk Koetter appears perfectly willing to ride whomever has the hot hand between these ball carriers, potentially affording Barber a robust workload.
