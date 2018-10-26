Coach Dirk Koetter said Barber (ankle) will play Sunday at Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Barber returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and then suited up for Friday's session. The Bucs apparently aren't concerned about his Week 8 availability, but we'll still have another update when the team releases its final injury report. Ronald Jones could get more work if Barber struggles to play through the injury.