Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Expected to play
Coach Dirk Koetter said Barber (ankle) will play Sunday at Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Barber returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and then suited up for Friday's session. The Bucs apparently aren't concerned about his Week 8 availability, but we'll still have another update when the team releases its final injury report. Ronald Jones could get more work if Barber struggles to play through the injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practicing Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Likely banged up in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles again in Week 7 OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Has season-best game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...