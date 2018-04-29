Barber, who's currently projected as the No. 1 tailback for the Buccaneers, figures to face stiff competition from 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barber was the Bucs' top backfield option by the end of last season, but arguably, that designation was at least partly by default. Neither Jacquizz Rodgers or Charles Sims were true candidates for the primary back role, while the since-departed Doug Martin had evidently fallen out of favor in the latter half of the campaign. Barber was undeniably serviceable -- albeit unspectacular -- over his five games as the lead back, compiling 335 yards at a solid clip of 4.3 yards per carry. However, big plays, one of the primary assets that Jones brings to the table, were almost completely absent from Barber's repertoire, as he logged a lone run of greater than 20 yards all season. In contrast, Jones posted at least one run of 40-plus yards in 12 of 40 college games, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Moreover, Barber also offered modest production through the air (16 receptions on 19 targets), while Jones brings much more upside in that area, given his home-run speed and ability in space. While Jones' considerably slighter frame (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) might prove somewhat of a challenge for him at the next level, Barber could see his workload increasingly shift to short-yardage situations as the rookie acclimates to the NFL game. From the glass-half-full perspective, that could partly equate to a considerable amount of goal-line work, which would help prop up Barber's fantasy prospects to an extent. Upcoming mini-camps, training camp, and ultimately, preseason games, figure to definitively sort out the Buccaneers' backfield pecking order ahead of the 2018 season.