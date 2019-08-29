Barber likely will get the start Week 1 against San Francisco, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud suggests coach Bruce Arians may use the hot-hand approach between Barber and Ronald Jones, though the latter's struggles in pass protection could keep him off the field in certain situations. The Buccaneers actually sat both running backs for their two-minute drill in the third week of the preseason, instead turning to Dare Ogunbowale on the final drive for the first-team offense. With Ogunbowale or Andre Ellington potentially getting involved, Barber won't be a lock for steady touches even if he technically gets the start.