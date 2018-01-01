Barber rushed 17 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while also securing two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints. He also fumbled once but recovered.

As expected, Barber was the clear-cut lead back once again for the season finale, as Doug Martin logged just three rushes. The second-year back eclipsed 4.0 yards per carry for the fourth time in the last five contests, and his first-quarter rushing touchdown was his first since Week 12. The Auburn product demonstrated that he was aptly capable of handling lead-back duties over the final five games of the season, and as an exclusive-rights free agent heading into 2018, he's likely to enter OTAs atop the depth chart.